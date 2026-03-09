Adah Sharma reveals that a producer abused her manager over date allocation for a film

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma revealed through her latest social media post that a producer ended up abusing her manager over date allocation for a film.

In the video uploaded by Adah on her official Insta handle, she shared that she was shooting for three films, and after the dates of the first film kept changing, it ended up getting clashed with the schedules of the other two projects.

However, the producer of the first film insisted Adah's manager to give him the same dates at any cost, even using some harsh language.

"He said, "no matter what, I want these dates". My manager asked, "are you sure?" He said, "yes, I want these dates. I'm sure. They can't be changed,"" said Adah.

Nevertheless, when the directors of the other two films found out about this, they graciously decided to change their dates without making a big deal out of it. The producer of the third drama was even forced to change the dates of the entire cast because of Adah.

"You must have heard a lot that the people in the industry are bad. But I want to tell you that there are good people as well. Not everyone is ill-mannered," Adah pointed out.

Once everything was sorted, the producer of the first movie suddenly said that, "I don't want those dates now," leaving Adah out of work for a month now.

Sharing her ordeal with the netizens, Adah concluded the post saying, "My life is ruined. And now I have been idle for a month. Like fully, completely, emotionally, mentally, professionally, financially idle."

Before this, Adah, who was praised for her work in "The Kerala Story", talked about why she isn’t a part of the sequel.

She said, “I enjoy speaking about a film I am part of. When I'm not a part of a film, I feel speaking about it just to be in the news isn't right. Whether I was offered the sequel or not is something that should remain between the makers and the actor and not really be discussed publicly. The first part was about ISIS camps in Afghanistan and showed step by step how an innocent girl ends up becoming a terrorist. Part 2 is a completely different story”.

