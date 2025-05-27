Actor Nani tells 'Tourist Family' team: Thank you for making this gem!

Chennai, May 27(IANS) Even as director Abishan Jeevinth's 'Tourist Family' continued to set cash registers to ring at the box office, Telugu star Nani early on Tuesday morning joined a long list of top actors who had expressed their appreciation for the film.

Taking to his X timeline, Nani wrote, "Simple, heart warming films with lot of goodness is what we deserve and #TouristFamily delivers just that.Thanking the whole cast and crew who made this gem of a film. Much needed."

Abishan Jeevinth, the young director, who was overwhelmed by the appreciation from the star, replied saying, "Sir, this was totally unexpected! Thank you so much for the encouragement — your tweet truly made our day! We’re feeling extra grateful and super motivated!"

Prior to Nani, several top actors from various industries have congratulated Abishan. In fact, the young director turned emotional on Friday as he disclosed that something inside him had got healed when actor Suriya called him by name and said how much he liked his film.

Taking to his timeline on X to share pictures of him and his team meeting actor Suriya, the young director, whose Tamil film 'Tourist Family' is setting cash registers to ring at the box office, wrote,"Don’t know how to explain it… but something inside me healed today. @Suriya_offl sir called my name and said how much he liked #touristfamily."

The director went on to say, "There’s a boy in me still watching v1000 (Vaaranam Aayiram) for the 100th time. Today, that boy is crying with gratitude. Thank you sir!"

It may be recalled that prior to Suriya, Superstar Rajinikanth, ace director S S Rajamouli and actor and director Dhanush too had congratulated Abishan.

S S Rajamouli, in his post on the film, had said, " Saw a wonderful, wonderful film Tourist Family. Heartwarming and packed with rib-tickling humor. And kept me intrigued from beginning till end. Great writing and direction by Abishan Jeevinth. Thank you for the best cinematic experience in recent years. Don’t miss it…"

‘Tourist Family’, which hit screens on May 1, is a feel-good family entertainer that features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. It also features Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

