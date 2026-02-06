Abishan Jeevinth: I've given 'With Love' every bit of truth I have!

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth, who makes his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with director Madhan's romantic comedy film 'With Love', has now penned a note of gratitude in which he has told audiences that he has given this film, every bit of truth he had.

In a statement, which he shared on his Instagram account, Abishan Jeevinth wrote, "Today, I stand in front of you with a feeling I've never felt before.For years, I stayed behind the camera - watching dreams unfold through others. Today, I step into the frame with my own dream... and a trembling heart."

He went on to say, "Cinema gave me an identity, a purpose, and a life I'm endlessly grateful for. As a director, I spoke through characters. As an actor today, I speak as one vulnerable, hopeful, and honest.This film is not just my debut. It's my leap of faith. My attempt to meet you eye-to-eye, not as a maker, but as a performer."

The director, who delivered the superhit film 'Tourist Family' further went on say, "I don't know what you'll feel when you watch this film. But I know this - I've given it every bit of truth I have. Every frame carries my fear, my excitement, and my love for cinema. If you smile with me, feel with me, or even question me - I'll consider myself blessed. Because being accepted by you is the biggest award I can ever receive."

He then went on to thank audiences for their love. He wrote, "Thank you for giving me this moment. Thank you for walking into theatres today. Whatever happens from here, this day will always stay in my heart. With love, gratitude, and hope, - One of you, always."

For the unaware, With Love, which features Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, is to hit screens worldwide on February 6. The entire film has been shot in Chennai and Trichy. The film, which was initially being tentatively referred to as #PRNO4, has been garnering attention ever since it was announced as it will mark the debut of director Abishan Jeevinth as an actor.

Young Abishan Jeevinth was the director of the superhit film 'Tourist Family', which featured actors Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. The film, which was made on a modest budget and which was released earlier last year, went on to make over 90 crores at the box office, pleasantly surprising both critics and fans.

