77th Primetime Emmys: Tramell Tillman clinches Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Severance’

Los Angeles, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor Tramell Tillman, who essayed the role of Seth Milchick in the streaming series ‘Severance’, took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 77th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance in ‘Severance’.

This marks his first-ever Primetime Emmy Award win. It also marked the show’s first win at the main ceremony, where it received a total of 10 nominations.

‘Severance’ is a critically acclaimed psychological drama series created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle. It premiered on Apple TV+ in February 2022 and concluded its second season in 2023.

The series is set in Lumon Industries, where employees undergo a controversial procedure that separates their work and personal memories. This premise explores themes of identity, free will, corporate control, and the nature of consciousness. Adam Scott stars as Mark, whose life unravels as he uncovers the truth behind the procedure. The show is praised for its sharp writing, unsettling atmosphere, and strong performances. It is celebrated as one of the most thought-provoking shows of its time.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony emphasized both creative and technical excellence across genres, from comedy to drama, reality, and limited series. It also recognized emerging talent and celebrated established icons. With its blend of traditional and digital platforms, the event underscored the expanding reach and influence of television in global entertainment.

The ceremony also featured tributes, such as Reba McEntire's performance honoring the 40th anniversary of ‘The Golden Girls’.

The award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The ceremony is hosted by Nate Bargatze, and is available on with CBS and Paramount+ airing the ceremony. Viewers in India can watch the ceremony on JioHotstar.

