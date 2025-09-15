77th Primetime Emmys: Britt Lower bags Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series in 2nd win for 'Severance'

Los Angeles, Sep 15 (IANS) The sci-fi psychological thriller ‘Severance’ marked its 2nd consecutive win at the 77th edition of the Primetime Emmy Award as actress Britt Lower picked the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The actress was feted for her performance as Helly R in the series.

In the show, Britt Lower portrays a conflicted employee struggling with the company’s mind-altering procedure. Her portrayal earned critical acclaim and contributed to the show’s success. She has appeared in other series such as ‘Man Seeking Woman’, ‘Casual’, and ‘Unicorn Store’, showcasing her range in both comedic and dramatic roles.

‘Severance’ is a critically acclaimed psychological drama series created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle. It premiered on Apple TV+ in February 2022 and concluded its second season in 2023. ‘Severance’ leads the pack at the 77th Primetime Emmys with a total of 27 nominations.

The series is set in Lumon Industries, where employees undergo a controversial procedure that separates their work and personal memories. This premise explores themes of identity, free will, corporate control, and the nature of consciousness. Adam Scott stars as Mark, whose life unravels as he uncovers the truth behind the procedure. It is celebrated as one of the most thought-provoking shows of its time.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony emphasized both creative and technical excellence across genres, from comedy to drama, reality, and limited series. It also recognized emerging talent and celebrated established icons. With its blend of traditional and digital platforms, the event underscored the expanding reach and influence of television in global entertainment.

The award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The ceremony is hosted by Nate Bargatze, and is available on with CBS and Paramount+ airing the ceremony. Viewers in India can watch the ceremony on JioHotstar.

