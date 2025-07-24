Yoga may reduce diabetes risk by 40 per cent: Study

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Even as India continues to be the diabetes capital of the world, a new study on Thursday shows yoga can prevent the risk by 40 per cent.

The findings, presented by Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, himself a noted diabetologist, highlighted the potential of yoga in preventive healthcare.

The study led by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) suggests that the regular practice of yoga may reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by as much as 40 per cent in individuals predisposed to the condition.

"This is one of the first such efforts that seeks to scientifically document the prevention of the occurrence of Type 2 diabetes with yoga. As per the authors of the report, there is as much as a 40 per cent reduction in developing of Type 2 diabetes among potential individuals who practice yoga regularly," Singh said.

The research aimed to explore the role of yoga in the prevention -- rather than just the management -- of Type 2 diabetes.

It also specified certain Yoga Aasans found useful for this.

Singh pointed out that most earlier studies had focused on individuals already living with diabetes, examining how yoga could reduce their dependence on medication or insulin.

In contrast, this study concentrates exclusively on individuals at risk of developing the disease, such as those with a family history of diabetes, and whether the onset can be prevented altogether.

“The report has been submitted for further scrutiny. As per the authors, it is based on non-clinical observations,” the MoS said.

The Minister further noted that similar research is also underway under the purview of the Department of Biotechnology, where studies are being conducted on how traditional wellness interventions like yoga can contribute to preventive and therapeutic health outcomes.

“This study reflects how ancient practices like yoga, when rigorously examined through scientific methods, can offer real-world health solutions. It’s a step towards strengthening preventive healthcare and building a healthier India,,”

Singh said.

--IANS

rvt/pgh