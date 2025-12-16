Workers’ welfare has always been a focal point of Govt's initiatives: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Workers’ welfare has always been a focal point of the Government’s initiatives under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, said on Tuesday.

While inaugurating the Labour and Employment Summit–2025 here, he elaborated on the need to make the Labour Codes effective to give primacy to workers’ interests, and drew attention to the extensive dialogue between the government and trade unions in drafting the Codes, to take the concerns of workers into account while framing the provisions.

Mandaviya stated, “The Labour Codes guarantee minimum wages to all workers, make appointment letters mandatory, and extend social security coverage to over 40 crore workers. It ensures equal rights and equal opportunities for all women. The Codes ensure that no employer or individual can curtail the rights of the employees.”

Highlighting the enabling ecosystem that the Labour Codes will create to uphold workers’ interests and ensure their protection, the Minister encouraged trade unions to continue sharing their inputs and urged them to sensitise workers on the potential of the Codes to bring about a transformative impact in their lives.

At the summit, 16 Central Trade Unions convened in support of the four Labour Codes and unanimously resolved to enhance awareness on the Codes among workers across the country and counter misinformation relating to the implementation of the four Codes.

The event, organised by the Confederation of Central Trade Unions (CONCENT), saw representatives of trade unions highlighting their commitment to ensure that the intended benefits of the Labour Codes reach all workers across the country.

The summit saw participation from Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU), Trade Union Coordinating Committee (TUCC), HMKP, BRMGSU, NLO-INTUC, FFR, AIBEU, NFFWESCI, HMKU, KLU and FSUI, among a total of 16 central trade unions. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated workers associated with trade unions with “Shram Shakti Samman” in recognition of their contributions.

