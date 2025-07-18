We're applying ‘moonshot’ mentality to transform transportation: Hyundai CEO

Seoul, July 18 (IANS) Jose Munoz, chief executive officer (CEO) of South Korea's Hyundai Motor, has called for the spirit of overcoming seemingly impossible odds in the pursuit of mobility innovation as he commemorated the 56th anniversary of the US Apollo 11 lunar mission in a social media post.

In the post shared on LinkedIn, Munoz, the automaker's first foreign CEO, said, "Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon weren't just a triumph for America -- they were a triumph for human ingenuity, collaboration and our relentless pursuit of the impossible," marking the anniversary of the 1969 lunar landing that falls on Sunday, reports Yonhap news agency.

"As we face the challenges of climate change and sustainable mobility, we need that same moonshot thinking," he said. "The vision may seem ambitious -- safe, sustainable, affordable and convenient transportation for everyone -- but Apollo 11 proves that humanity can achieve the extraordinary when we work together."

Munoz said Hyundai's slogan of "Progress for Humanity" is driven by the same spirit that sent humans to the moon.

"Whether it's achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, developing hydrogen fuel cell technology or creating vehicles that enhance mobility for everyone, we're applying that same moonshot mentality to transform transportation," he said.

Munoz earlier highlighted growing trade tensions and protectionism as key challenges for the global automotive industry in 2025, urging strategic adaptability to maintain the company's growth momentum.

Speaking at Hyundai Motor's annual general shareholders' meeting in Seoul in March, Munoz underscored how heightened geopolitical risks, economic uncertainties and fluctuating foreign exchange rates are impacting automakers worldwide.

"The business environment in 2025 is expected to be even more challenging, with more geopolitical and trade uncertainties," Munoz said. "With growing volatility in foreign exchange rates and U.S. interest rates, we are confronting escalating trade tensions and protectionism."

Munoz reaffirmed Hyundai's commitment to localised production as a buffer against shifting trade policies.

