US raises issue with South Korea's restrictions on beef imports, data transfer

Seoul, June 1 (IANS) The United States has called for resolution of South Korea's restrictions on beef imports, living modified organisms (LMOs), overseas transfer of high-precision map data and other non-tariff measures in their latest trade negotiations, government sources said on Sunday.

The three items were mentioned in the second round of technical discussions on various trade issues, including trade imbalance and non-tariff barriers, between the two countries in Washington last month, according to the sources familiar with the matter, reports Yonhap news agency.

All the items are listed on the 2025 National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report on Foreign Trade Barriers, issued by the office of the U.S. Trade Representative ahead of the Donald Trump administration's announcement of country-specific reciprocal tariffs in early April.

The NTE report pointed out South Korea has an import ban on American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, claiming such a "transitional measure" has remained in place for 16 years following the signing of a bilateral free trade agreement in 2008.

The report also claimed Seoul's regulatory system for agriculture biotechnology, including the LMO act, presents challenges to U.S. agricultural exports, and Korea's restrictions on the export of location-based data have led to a competitive disadvantage for international suppliers.

Google has repeatedly requested the South Korean government to allow the company to transfer the country's high-precision map data overseas, but the government has dismissed the request, citing national security and digital sovereignty concerns. The Seoul government plans to decide by August whether to allow such a transfer.

Seoul and Washington have been working to craft a package deal on trade issues, including tariffs, non-tariff barriers and economic cooperation, by July 8, when the 90-day pause on the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs will end.

South Korea has been seeking either a full exemption from or reduction in the Trump administration's 25 percent reciprocal tariffs for the country, as well as sectoral tariffs on steel, automobile and other imports.

—IANS

na/