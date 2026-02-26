UIDAI and Google partner to show authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and US tech giant Google will enable the display of authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps to enhance access and convenience for citizens, the government said on Thursday.

The citizens will be able to identify Aadhaar Centres by the nature of services offered, such as adult enrolment, child enrolment or only address and mobile update, according to an official statement.

The facility is expected to be available in the coming months, it added.

Information related to centre accessibility, including features such as divyang-friendly infrastructure and availability of parking facilities, operating hours, will also be displayed wherever applicable, further enhancing convenience for residents, said the statement from Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The collaboration is designed to enhance public convenience, combat misinformation, and ensure residents have seamless access to over 60,000 Aadhaar centres including state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) nationwide. The initiative aims to ensure that when users search on Google Maps they are directed to verified Aadhaar centres.

“UIDAI is always focused on improving ease of living for Aadhaar number holders. This collaboration will ensure that navigating the authorised Aadhaar centres is now simpler, faster, and more transparent,” said Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI.

In the next phase of the collaboration, UIDAI will use Google Business Profile to manage centre information and respond directly to people’s feedback, ensuring a transparent and responsive service ecosystem.

The partnership in the next phase will explore direct appointment booking through the Google Maps interface allowing residents to plan their visits more effectively.

“By joining hands with UIDAI to integrate verified Aadhaar centres, we are making it easier for millions of residents to find trusted services with confidence and bridging the gap between essential government infrastructure and the people who need it most,” said Roli Agarwal, Country Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google India.

—IANS

aar/na