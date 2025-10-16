Tripartite agreement inked to drive Odisha’s energy transition initiative

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (IANS) The Odisha government on Thursday signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) with NITI Aayog and the Sustainability, Employment and Growth (ISEG) Foundation to jointly work for the implementation of a landmark clean energy transition initiative in the state.

As per an official statement, the tripartite agreement, signed on Thursday in Bhubaneswar, marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at developing and implementing a Strategic Roadmap for a cost-effective Energy Transition Plan and Projectization in Odisha.

It further claimed that the initiative aligns with the state’s vision of Viksit Odisha 2036 and 2047, focusing on making the power sector more accessible, sustainable, self-reliant, and environmentally responsible.

The key objectives of the initiative include the promotion of cleaner and cost-effective energy generation, enhancement of energy access through a smarter, resilient transmission and distribution system, and the integration of advanced technologies in energy management, storage, and end-use etc.

The central government’s policy think tank will provide strategic guidance, facilitate stakeholder collaboration, and support the development and review of the energy transition blueprint.

Meanwhile, the state government will ensure proper implementation of the initiative on the ground, data availability, inter-departmental coordination, and logistical support. The ISEG Foundation, as the Strategic Partner, will bring technical expertise to develop the energy demand-supply scenarios, renewable energy strategies, and implementation frameworks, including the establishment of an

“Energy War Room” for project execution. To ensure effective implementation, a Central Oversight Committee chaired by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Ayog and a State Steering Committee led by the Principal Secretary (Energy), Government of Odisha, will be constituted. These bodies will monitor progress and provide strategic direction.

On the other hand, the Niti Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam held crucial discussions with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials of the state government over the development of Odisha in a meeting here on Thursday.

Subrahmanyam, during the meeting, offered vital advice on data analysis for the evidence-based decision-making that is necessary for the field of administration and development of Odisha.

