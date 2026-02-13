TRAI issues 7 lakh notices to unregistered telemarketers in 2025, ensures 5.6 lakh restrictions

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday said that 7,31,120 notices were issued to unregistered telemarketers (UTMs) found in violation of Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) norms in 2025.

As part of progressive enforcement measures, 4,73,075 entities were subjected to one-month communication restrictions, while 89,936 repeat offenders faced six-month communication caps, it informed.

In addition, 1,84,482 telecom resources were disconnected during the year for continued non-compliance.

Cumulatively, since August 2024, over 21.05 lakh telecom resources have been disconnected, reflecting intensified efforts to curb persistent spam networks and strengthen compliance across the telecom ecosystem, according to the TRAI.

In 2025, a total of 31.09 lakh UCC complaints were registered across all channels.

Of these, 17.06 lakh complaints (over half) were submitted through the Do Not Disturb (DND) application, underscoring increased consumer participation in reporting unsolicited communications.

“TRAI’s enforcement efforts in 2025 are anchored in the principle that consumers should experience perceptible improvement in control of unsolicited commercial communications. Enhanced consumer participation through the DND ecosystem has enabled faster identification of violations and more decisive action against persistent offenders,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI.

Complaints against unregistered telemarketers consistently accounted for the overwhelming majority of reported cases throughout the year, significantly outnumbering complaints against registered telemarketers.

This reinforces TRAI’s focus on targeting unauthorised and non-compliant entities operating outside the regulatory framework.

The DND ecosystem has also seen a significant increase in adoption. DND app installations grew by 84.43 per cent year-on-year in 2025, rising to 28.08 lakh cumulative installations, compared to 15.22 lakh in 2024.

The telecom regulator said it has adopted a two-pronged strategy that enables legitimate, consent-based commercial communications through registered entities, while simultaneously deploying regulatory, technological and enforcement measures, such as DLT (blockchain)-based registration, AI-led spam detection, mandatory use of designated number series, strengthened complaint mechanisms, and disconnection of non-compliant senders, to curb unsolicited communications from unregistered entities.

