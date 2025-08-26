Today a special day for India’s quest for self-reliance, green mobility: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that today is a special day in the country's quest for self-reliance and being a hub for green mobility.

PM Modi is set to inaugurate the localised production of hybrid battery electrodes and flag-off battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries from Hansalpur in Ahmedabad.

“At the programme in Hansalpur, e-VITARA will be flagged off. This Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. In a big boost to our battery ecosystem, production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X social media platform.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate two historic milestones at Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. Together, these landmark initiatives underscore India’s emergence as a global hub for green mobility while advancing Prime Minister’s commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

In a major example of the success of Make in India, Prime Minister will inaugurate and flag off the “e VITARA”, Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

Taking large strides towards becoming Aatmanirbhar in the field of green energy, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the next phase of India’s battery ecosystem with the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat.

The plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. This development ensures that more than eighty percent of the battery value will now be manufactured within India.

—IANS

