Tiptur Copra eyes GI tag, recognition will enhance economic viability of coconut farmers

Tumkur, Nov 14 (IANS) Tiptur copra, one of the highest-quality coconuts, has earned a distinct reputation in the market, enjoys strong domestic and international demand, and is now eyeing Geographical Indication (GI) recognition.

This has been the long-standing demand of farmers from the region. Farmers have been urging that Tiptur copra, known for its exceptional quality and high demand across Asia’s largest coconut markets, be granted GI status.

Although discussion on this matter has been ongoing for years, with no forward progress, the process recently gained momentum.

A meeting was recently convened with the officials from the Horticulture Department and APMC representatives. Tiptur Farmers’ Producer Organisation and Coconut FPO have been identified as the applicants for obtaining the GI tag for coconut and copra.

The meeting resolved that the Horticulture Department will provide financial support, and the APMC will extend full cooperation. With serious efforts now underway, the process of securing a GI tag is expected to accelerate, and officials believe it may be granted within the next two years.

Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, Sharadamma, said, "In Tumakuru district, an award-winning Farmers’ Producer Organisation (FPO) has initiated the GI process for Tiptur coconut and its products. They have consulted technical experts from the Ramayana Institute and engaged the Ramayana Intellectual Property Registry for application filing and document collection."

As the process requires quality testing of samples of Tiptur Copra and identification of scientific geographical area, many regions like Tiptur, Gubbi, Chikkanayakanahalli, Channarayapatna, Arsikere, and Hosadurga taluks — known for producing the best-quality copra—have been identified as the primary regions for GI consideration.

Once the laboratory reports and geographical boundaries are finalised, the applicants will submit the proposal, following which GI recognition could be given.

After getting the GI tag, Tiptur copra will be entitled to protection from unauthorised use, helping producers earn better profit margins. The move will also help preserve local coconut-processing traditions, encourage entrepreneurship, generate employment, and provide consumers with authentic branded coconut and copra products.

This will prove to be a major boon for coconut farmers, ensuring better market prices and enhancing their economic stability.

