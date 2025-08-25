Tier 2 cities in India seeing growth in FMCD job postings: Report

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) New opportunities in the Fast-Moving Consumer Durables (FMCD) sector are emerging beyond metros, with tier-II cities accounting for 22 per cent of total FMCD job postings, according to a report on Monday.

The report by CIEL HR showed the emergence of new consumer markets beyond metro hubs.

It also demonstrated consistent hiring momentum, with a cumulative 30 per cent increase from May 2023 to May 2025.

“This shift is driven by rising consumer interest in white goods such as cooling appliances, inverters, and home electronics across non-metro markets. The trend signals both geographic diversification of hiring and the emergence of new consumer markets beyond metro hubs,” the report said.

Notably, the report highlighted the low representation of women in manufacturing, sales, and technical roles due to long-standing structural barriers.

Despite the strong growth trajectory of the FMCD sector, women make up only 9 per cent of the workforce -- one of the lowest among major sectors.

"The FMCD sector is at a critical inflection point where diversity can drive significant competitive advantage. Companies that proactively address this low participation rate of women in their workforce will not only access a wider talent pool but also benefit from diverse perspectives that fuel innovation and better consumer understanding, particularly as women influence the majority of consumer purchasing decisions," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of CIEL HR Services.

“Inclusivity must go beyond symbolic measures and be embedded at every level, from shop floors to boardrooms,” Mishra added.

The report also noted the growing importance of innovation and new job roles. As FMCD companies move beyond manufacturing into differentiated consumer experiences, demand is rising for industrial designers, data engineers, product managers, and customer success specialists.

These roles are helping companies harness real-time insights, develop user-centric products, and create smarter, sustainable appliances.

The report is based on quantitative analysis, drawing on data from 100,000 executives working in India’s FMCD sector and 1,005 job postings. It also includes insights from the career pages of leading FMCD companies in the country.

--IANS

rvt/