Third-party security breach impacts data of some CoinDCX users, funds safe

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Crypto exchange CoinDCX has revealed that in a recent security breach at Mixpanel, the third-party service provider to the company, data of some of its users was impacted.

Disclosing the fact to its users through an email, the crypto exchange clarified that the breach had not directly impacted CoinDCX's infrastructure and that the funds of its users were safe.

On November 25, Mixpanel, a US-based company, informed CoinDCX that some of its data had been compromised following a security incident. Following this, the Crypto exchange platform communicated to its users.

“On 25th November, 2025, they (Mixpanel) confirmed that some of our CoinDCX users’ data was accessed," CoinDCX said in the mail.

The security incident did not specifically affect CoinDCX, but rather Mixpanel’s customer base in general, the Crypto platform said in the email.

Mixpanel does not have access to CoinDCX’s infrastructure or user funds, it added.

Earlier, South Korea's largest crypto exchange Upbit suffered a massive hacking attack as a portion of Solana-affiliated assets worth approximately 54 billion won (US$36.9 million) was confirmed to have been transferred to an unauthorised wallet address, said Oh Kyung-seok, the chief executive officer of Dunamu, reports Yonhap news agency.

"We plan to cover the full amount lost with assets from Upbit, to ensure no damage occurs to customers' assets," he added.

A notification was issued to customers, following a joint press conference held with portal operator Naver and its fintech arm, Naver Financial, on their merger.

The incident is the largest security breach at Upbit in six years, following the illicit transfer of approximately 340,000 Ethereum tokens worth 58 billion won to an anonymous account on November 27, 2019.

Meanwhile, the central bank raised its 2025 economic growth forecast for South Korea to 1 per cent, citing a recovery in private consumption and solid exports.

--IANS

aps/na