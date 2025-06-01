Telangana records drop in cybercrimes in first four months of 2025

Hyderabad, June 1 (IANS) Telangana has recorded an 11 per cent drop in cybercrime complaints during the first four months of 2025, and the police attributed this to awareness, data-driven enforcement, and prompt action.

According to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), cybercrime complaints and financial losses have come down significantly during the first four months of 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024.

The Bureau credited this progress to a combination of public awareness initiatives, proactive investigations, and strategic operations powered by data analytics and inter-agency collaboration.

TGSCB Director Shikha Goel said that the state witnessed an 11 per cent decrease in financial cybercrime complaints from January to April 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. A further 5.5 per cent drop was observed compared to the September–December 2024 quarter. In contrast, cybercrime complaints across India increased by 28 per cent during the same period.

Referring to financial losses, she said the total amount lost in cybercrimes in Telangana decreased by 19 per cent from January-April 2025 compared to 2024. This reflects a more than 30 per cent reduction compared to the previous quarter (Sep–Dec 2024). Nationally, cybercrime-related financial losses rose by 12 per cent during the same timeframe.

Telangana also improved its percentage of recovery of lost money from 13 per cent in 2024 to 16 per cent in 2025, demonstrating more effective complaint redressal and coordination with banks and platforms, the TGSCB Director said.

Preliminary internal figures indicate a continued decline in both complaint volume and total losses in May 2025 when compared to May 2024.

FIRs increased from 6,763 (2024) to 7,575 (2025), improving the conversion rate from 18 per cent to 19 per cent. The number of arrested persons tripled, rising from 230 in early 2024 to 626 in 2025.

PT warrants executed rose from 53 to 89, showcasing improved coordination across jurisdictions. The TGCSB’s efforts to streamline processes, strengthen coordination with district police, and adopt data-backed tracking significantly contributed to higher case closures and quicker action against cybercriminals, the officer said.

