Telangana Police rescues five-year-old, cousin held for sexual abuse

Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) rescued a five-year-old girl and arrested her cousin, who was sexually abusing her.

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TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said on Tuesday that they arrested a 19-year-old accused in a Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM) case.

The incident came to light after the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of TGCSB analysed evidence received through the CSEAM tipline, which also indicated that the parents may be unaware of the abuse.

The Director said in a statement that this is the second case in 2026 where the TGCSB successfully rescued a minor girl victim. The CCPS Headquarters of TGCSB was able to identify and arrest the accused individuals in both cases.

"The sad truth is that, in both incidents, the accused were closely acquainted with the victims. In the current case, the perpetrator is the girl's cousin brother itself, whom she innocently calls bhayya," she said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Fahaad, a second-year degree student and resident of Chota Bazaar. Golkonda, Hyderabad.

According to the TGCSB Director, based on a detailed examination of the video shared through the tipline with the CPU, the TGCSB was able to identify the accused. Upon questioning, the accused confessed to abusing the victim. The accused frequently visited the victim's residence and committed the offence by taking her to the terrace of the house. The electronic device used by the accused has been seized and sent for detailed digital forensic examination to identify any additional CSEAM material and to support further investigation.

A case has been registered under Section 67-8 of the IT Act and Sections 15, 3, and 4 of the POCSO Act, and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Goel said the rescued child has been provided with the necessary support, and counselling has been extended to her parents.

Crimes relating to child sexual abuse are often hidden, and most of the offenders are persons known to the family/victim. Hence, it is essential to be cautious with respect to whom we entrust the care of children, she said.

The TGCSB is continuously working to detect and stop such crimes using advanced technology and focused investigations. Strict and immediate legal action will be taken against anyone involved in harming children, she added.

--IANS

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