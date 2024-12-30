YouTube Tests Floating 'Play Something' Button for Instant Video Selection

logo
YouTube tests a floating 'Play Something' button to simplify random video discovery on its app
Dec 30, 2024, 10:31 AM
Washington: YouTube is currently testing a new feature aimed at enhancing user experience through its mobile app, particularly for those moments when users are unsure of what to watch next.

The feature, a floating "Play Something" button, has been spotted in the YouTube app for Android, allowing users to instantly play a random video by simply tapping the button, as per The Verge.

The floating "Play Something" button sits just above the bottom bar of the YouTube app, providing a convenient way to discover content without having to browse through endless recommendations.

Upon tapping the button, the app automatically selects a video and begins playing it, offering a more spontaneous and streamlined experience.

In a twist to its earlier versions, this new button utilizes the portrait-oriented YouTube Shorts player to display videos.

Regardless of whether the selected video is a regular YouTube video or a Shorts clip, the format is optimized for viewing in the Shorts player, offering a vertically oriented interface.

While this works well for Short-form content, users hope that future updates may allow for the full-screen display of regular videos as well.

While YouTube has been experimenting with various versions of this random video selector for over a year, including previous iterations like a "Play Something" banner and a simple button resembling the black-and-white YouTube logo, the latest floating button design is the most refined.

Currently, it remains in testing phases, and it's unclear when or if the feature will receive a full rollout, as per The Verge. (ANI)

