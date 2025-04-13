YouTube Launches AI Tool to Generate Copyright-Free Music for Creators

Washington: YouTube has launched a new AI-powered tool that generates free background music for videos, allowing creators to avoid copyright claims.

The feature, demonstrated on the Creator Insider channel, enables users to input prompts like "uplifting and motivational music for a workout montage" and generates multiple tracks for review and download, as per The Verge.

The Music Assistant tool is part of YouTube's Creator Music beta section.

Creators can access the tool and enter prompts to generate music that fits their video's tone and style.

The tool is being rolled out gradually to users with access to Creator Music, as per The Verge.

YouTube's Music Assistant is one of several AI music-generating tools available.

Other companies, such as Stability AI and Meta, have developed similar tools that can create background audio and synthesize sounds using prompts.

YouTube has explored AI music generation in other ways, including a music remixer that lets users "restyle" popular songs for Shorts and Dream Track, which allows users to hum songs and turn them into music tracks in the style of participating artists. (ANI)