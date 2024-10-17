Samsung Galaxy ring launches in India

New Delhi: Samsung has officially launched the much-anticipated Galaxy Ring in India, following earlier reservations that began this week.

The announcement confirmed by GSM Arena, comes several months after the device was unveiled internationally, marking a significant addition to the wearable tech market.

Priced at Rs 38,999, the Galaxy Ring is available in three elegant finishes: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold.

For those considering financing options, the ring will be available to purchase at No Cost EMI plan also.

Additionally, customers who purchase the Galaxy Ring before October 18 will receive a complimentary 25W travel adapter, as per GSM Arena.

To assist customers in selecting the right fit, a sizing kit will also be provided that includes nine different sizes.

The Galaxy Ring is currently available for order through Samsung's online store, with listings expected to appear on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart shortly, as per GSM Arena.

Samsung has also celebrated the launch by releasing an official unboxing video of the Galaxy Ring, showcasing its features and design.

—ANI