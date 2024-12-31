"iPhone 17 Series Rumored to Feature High-Refresh Rate Displays Across All Models

Washington: Apple is reportedly considering a major change for its upcoming iPhone 17 series by bringing its high-refresh-rate OLED displays, currently exclusive to the "Pro" models, to the entire lineup.

According to a recent report obtained by MacRumours, the base iPhone 17 model may feature a high-refresh-rate display which is a key feature currently reserved for the iPhone 17 Pro variants.

This rumour is in line with previous leaks and insights from Apple's supply chain.

MacRumors noted that the source from which the reports were obtained has a history of accurately predicting Apple's hardware upgrades, including details about the iPhone 15 series camera sensors and the iPhone 12's display panel.

While the current leak lacks specifics, it aligns with earlier whispers regarding Apple's future plans for the iPhone display lineup.

Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro models are equipped with OLED displays capable of high refresh rates, thanks to Apple's use of LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology.

As per MacRumors, this allows for variable refresh rates that adjust based on what's being displayed on the screen, enabling smoother scrolling and better power efficiency.

It's a feature that has become one of the standout benefits of the Pro variants, but it appears Apple might soon expand this technology to the entire iPhone 17 series.

In February, MacRumors reported that Apple might use LTPO display technology across all models in the iPhone 17 lineup.

This speculation was reinforced by another report in September, which also suggested that the iPhone 17's entire range could feature ProMotion displays, allowing for smoother refresh rates at 120Hz or higher, a feature that's currently exclusive to the Pro models.

The rumours also hint at other significant changes for the iPhone 17 series.

Notably, Apple may replace the current "Plus" model with a new "Slim" version in 2025.

According to the report obtained by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 Slim will also feature ProMotion, potentially making the display tech standard across all models.

The rest of the lineup could see further differentiation through other hardware enhancements.

For instance, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a smaller Face ID sensor and Dynamic Island cutout, while both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could come with a generous 12GB of RAM.

In contrast, the standard and Slim models may have 8GB of RAM, which would still be a substantial upgrade over current base models.

Another major upgrade could be the iPhone 17's camera system. Apple is reportedly preparing to equip all models in the iPhone 17 lineup with a 24MP front-facing camera.

This would represent a significant leap from the current 12MP front-facing camera found in most iPhones today.

Additionally, all iPhone 17 models are expected to feature an Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip for the first time, as per MacRumors.

This move could provide better performance and efficiency in wireless connectivity, aligning with Apple's increasing focus on in-house chip development.

With these rumoured upgrades, the iPhone 17 series could mark a significant shift in Apple's strategy.

By making ProMotion and high-refresh-rate OLED displays standard across the lineup, Apple could deliver a more uniform and premium experience for all users, not just those opting for the Pro models. (ANI)