Internet today is not merely a tool for connectivity it is backbone of our economy MoS Jitin Prasada

New Delhi: Minister of State Jitin Prasada highlighted India's monumental strides in internet technology and its vision for a transformative digital future at the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2024, themed "Innovating Internet Governance for India," was inaugurated on Monday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Addressing the forum, Prasada underscored the indispensable role of the internet in India's growth story, stating, "The internet today is not merely a tool for connectivity, it is the backbone of our economy, societies, individual aspirations. India's digital journey since then exemplifies the transformative potential of technology, with over 1.4 billion citizens close and close to 1 million internet users."

Prasada lauded India's rapid digital evolution, which now connects over 1.4 billion citizens and boasts nearly 1 billion internet users. He highlighted India's emergence as a vibrant digital economy under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has envisioned a "Vikshit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047.

He said, "India has become a powerhouse of innovation, evident in our tremendous pride in Global Innovation Index ranking as we gather to celebrate a tremendous progress in building a robust internet technology system. Our vision is to make AI in India and make AI work for India as well as AI for All. Today, India is placed for a transformative AI revolution."

Prasada also unveiled India's ambitious plans for artificial intelligence (AI), saying, "We have the world's biggest youth cooperation, highest percentage of people using large internet language models, and in every three out of four Indian startups investing in AI, about 10,000 crores has been approved in the budget for the India AI mission that aims to bolster India's global leadership in artificial intelligence, democratize its benefits across the strata and ensure technological self-reliance."

Prasada reiterated India's commitment to shaping the UN-proposed Global Digital Compact, emphasizing India's unique perspective as one of the world's largest digital economies.

"India bring unique and valuable insights into how digital tools can empower populations at scale," he noted. (ANI)