Indian Workforce Leads Global South in AI Adaptation and Tech Revolution

New Delhi: A report released at the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) has spotlighted India's leadership in workforce adaptability, highlighting its proactive efforts to address the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation.

Titled 'Navigating Tomorrow: Mastering Skills in a Dynamic Global Labor Market', the report positions India as a pioneer in skill development and a key player in the Global South's adaptation to the technological revolution.

Indian workers lead Global South in adapting to AI. This commitment places Indian workers at the forefront of technological adaptation and innovation, showcasing their role as global leaders in workforce transformation.

The report notes that Indian workers exhibit a relatively high level of trust in their government's ability to support upskilling initiatives.

While global confidence in governments remains low at 20 per cent, 31 per cent of Indian respondents expressed trust, surpassed only by Saudi Arabia at 35 per cent.

Similarly, 49 per cent of Indian respondents reported trust in businesses to facilitate workforce development, underlining the critical role of the private sector.

The urgency to reskill due to technological advancements is evident, with 55 per cent of Indian workers concerned about their skills becoming obsolete within the next five years. This aligns with global trends observed in Brazil (61 per cent) and China (60 per cent) but is higher than in developed markets like the UK (44 per cent) and Australia (43 per cent).

Climate change is emerging as a significant motivator for skill development in India. The report highlights that 32 per cent of Indian workers identified climate change as a factor influencing their reskilling decisions over the next five years.

This trend aligns closely with countries like China (41 per cent) and Vietnam (36 per cent) but is less pronounced in nations such as the US (18 per cent) and the UK (14 per cent).

Despite their proactive approach, Indian workers face notable barriers to upskilling. The report identifies lack of time (40 per cent) and financial constraints (38 per cent) as primary challenges. These obstacles mirror those faced by workers in Brazil and South Africa but are less prevalent in developed economies like Norway and the UK, where stronger institutional support systems provide greater access to training opportunities.

Indian workers and their counterparts in the Asia-Pacific region are prioritizing cognitive skills (54 per cent) and STEM capabilities (38 per cent) as essential for thriving in a technology-driven economy.

This focus contrasts with service-oriented economies such as the US and the EU, where socio-emotional skills are more highly valued.

India's workforce demonstrates a balanced approach to adapting to an AI-driven future. The report notes that 55 per cent of Indian workers are prioritizing upskilling in the next five years, surpassing figures in developed markets like the US (51 per cent) and the UK (44 per cent).

Additionally, only 26 per cent of Indian respondents expressed anxiety about job automation, compared to 36 per cent in China, indicating a more optimistic outlook among Indian professionals. (ANI)