Govt launches SIDDHI 2.0 to boost research-driven innovation in Ayurveda pharma sector

New Delhi: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, on Wednesday announced the launch of the second edition of its flagship industry-research interface initiative, SIDDHI 2.0 (Scientific Innovation in Drug Development, Healthcare and Integration).

Launched at a two-day national conclave in Vijayawada, SIDDHI 2.0 marks a strategic shift towards research-led product development, indigenous technology advancement, and accelerated translational pathways, and industry partnerships -- key elements of India’s evolving Ayush innovation agenda.

“As lifestyle-related diseases are on the rise, Ayurveda’s wellness-centric approach is increasingly relevant,” said Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS.

Acharya appreciated CII’s support in enabling direct engagement between CCRAS and the pharmaceutical sector through platforms such as SIDDHI.

K. Dinesh Kumar, IAS, Director (Ayush), Government of Andhra Pradesh, emphasised that SIDDHI 2.0 brings all key stakeholders onto a single platform and added that while modern science has increased lifespan, Ayurveda can ensure a healthier lifespan.

Dr N. Srikanth, Deputy Director General, CCRAS, informed that the Council has validated over 150 Ayurvedic formulations, including herbo-mineral preparations. He encouraged the industry to utilise CCRAS’s extensive data, spanning quality, safety, and toxicity studies, and highlighted the organisation’s industry-friendly research policy, which includes IPR-sharing provisions.

He also mentioned CCRAS’s support for Ayurveda-based, AI-driven, technology-enabled, and other innovative start-ups.

Industry experts stressed the need for modernisation of Ayurvedic herbs and formulations to strengthen their global marketability.

CCRAS scientists also showcased the facilities, key research outcomes, products, and technologies developed, and formulations under various stages of development. Further, the possible areas of collaboration with the industries were also discussed.

SIDDHI 2.0 witnessed the participation of over 100 delegates, including representatives from more than 25 leading Ayurvedic pharmaceutical companies from Southern India.

Envisioned as a national translational accelerator, SIDDHI 2.0 aims to promote wider industry adoption of CCRAS technologies, strengthen institutional linkages, upgrade quality and regulatory frameworks, and support the development of globally competitive Ayurvedic pharmaceuticals.

By advancing scientific innovation and industry collaboration in unison, SIDDHI 2.0 lays the foundation for a modern, evidence-driven, and scalable future for Ayurveda in alignment with India’s national vision for holistic health.

--IANS