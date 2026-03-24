Fraud Prevention Strategies Used by Modern Payment Gateways

Globally, payment fraud is scaling in terms of scale and sophistication, both. Companies lost 7.7% of their average annual revenue in 2025 amounting to $534 billion across the globe.

For a business loss of revenue isn’t the only outcome of fraud. They also lose customer trust, brand reputation, credibility, and long-term loyalty.

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As fraud tactics are getting more sophisticated, simple security checks that worked a few years ago are no longer enough. That’s why modern payment gateways have evolved far beyond basic protection.

Let’s have a look at how secure payment gateways detect and prevent fraud, and what that means for businesses accepting payments online.

Why is Payment Fraud a Growing Problem for Businesses?

The ability to pay online has numerous benefits, no doubt there. But the convenience has also opened doors for several new types of fraud. Frauds that are sometimes untraceable and the money once gone cannot be recovered.

One of the biggest issues today is;

Card-Not-Present (CNP) Fraud: Where stolen card details are used for online purchases.

Account Takeovers: Businesses are also dealing with account takeovers as cybercriminals gain access to online financial accounts and steal funds.

Friendly Fraud: Where customers dispute legitimate transactions after receiving the product or service.

Such frauds are more prominent in some industries, like ecommerce, digital goods platforms, travel companies, and online marketplaces.

These organisations are frequent targets due to the sheer volume of transactions, how quickly money flows and that too without stringent verifications or checks.

On top of all this, the liability of fraud, means the one who has to pay the price is the merchant, not the bank or any other stakeholder involved in the process.

That means businesses don’t just lose the product or service they also deal with chargebacks, fees, and operational headaches.

Core Fraud Prevention Strategies Secure Payment Gateways Use

Modern payment gateways don’t just rely on a single security check. They utilize a wide array of multiple layers of security systems to protect payments, businesses receiving the payments and payees.

The best part, all these multiple layers of protection work together to stop and prevent fraud.

AI and Machine Learning Tools

Secure payment gateways use AI capabilities to analyse transactions, behavioural patterns, transaction history, location, device signals, and purchase habits. Using this information it assigns a risk score to every payment.

Over time, as AI models learn more about businesses and payments, they get better at spotting suspicious activity that a human reviewer might miss.

3D Secure Authentication (3DS2)

3D Secure provides an additional security layer of verification between the customer and bank. It's a process that’s smarter, smoother, and more vigilant than before. While low-risk transactions complete without any friction, high-risk payments have additional security checkpoints like OTP or biometric verification.

Device Fingerprinting and IP Intelligence

All modern gateways, even white-label payment gateways meant for B2B proposes, analyse information about the device and network used during a transaction.

Device fingerprinting can identify returning devices, which means they recognise the device and process payments with less friction.

IP intelligence, on the other hand, detects suspicious locations, VPN usage, or mismatches between the user’s billing address and their actual location.

Velocity Checks and Rule-based Filters

Transaction velocity checks is when a secure payment gateway system checks multiple rapid transactions, repeated card attempts, and unusually high payment volumes to flag suspicious activity.

Using this information, businesses, and merchants can customise rules for these transactions protecting their payments, customers, and brand reputation.

Encryption and Tokenization

Encryption and tokenization protects sensitive card information. While encryption just hides the card numbers so that no one can see, tokenization stores card information in random numbers that don’t match the actual card.

This reduces the risk of data breach and businesses stay compliant with PCI DSS requirements.

Chargeback Monitoring and Dispute Management

Secure payment gateways have in-built tools for businesses to track chargebacks and manage disputes. Early alerts can warn merchants about potential chargebacks, while built-in systems help collect evidence and respond to fraudulent or friendly fraud claims more effectively.

Preventing Fraud to Cause Friction | How Secure Payment Gateways Handle this Dilemma?

Too much security can hinder the checkout experience urging the customers to abandon ship but too little security raises fraud risk.

So how secure payment gateways handle this dilemma?

Tech-enabled payment gateways use risk-based authentication. They don’t use the one-stop shop solution and instead analyse risk connected to every transaction. Low-risk payments are processed with minimal friction, but high-risk suspicious transactions have to go through additional verifications.

As a result, genuine customers can complete payments smoothly, while potential fraudulent activities are stopped before the transaction goes through.

Cashfree utilises adaptive fraud rules, real-time monitoring, and intelligent risk scoring to build a Fort Knox type security layering around every payment, benefitting businesses and their customers.

To Sum it Up

Payment related fraud is a part of the modern business environment. However, the right secure payment gateway can handle much of the heavy lifting through smart risk detection, authentication layers, and automated monitoring, but businesses still need to stay aware of the risks.

Solutions like Cashfree Payments offer built-in security tools designed to help businesses detect suspicious activity early, reduce chargebacks, and keep customer transactions safe without slowing down checkout.