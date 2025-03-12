5G Now Available in 773 Indian Districts; 4.69 Lakh BTS Installed by February

New Delhi: Fifth Generation or 5G services have been rolled out in all States/ UTs across the country and are currently available in 773 out of 776 districts, including Lakshadweep, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In reply to a question in the lower house, MoS informed that as of February 28 in the current year, 4.69 lakhs 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) had been installed by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) across the country.

The reply added that Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have expanded 5G services across the country and have gone beyond the minimum rollout obligations prescribed in the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) for spectrum auction.

He further added that the expansion of mobile services beyond these obligations depends on the techno-commercial consideration of the TSPs.

Separately, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said in February that the entire country would be working only on 5G by the end of the calendar year 2026. We have already started developing our indigenous technology for 6G for telecom connectivity, he added.

The minister underlined India's impressive infrastructure progress, stating that in the last decade, India has doubled its port capacity and expanded its airport network from 74 to over 150, with plans to increase this figure to 225 airports within the next five to six years.

The fifth generation of cellular wireless technology is known as 5G. Compared to 4G, it is intended to be quicker, more dependable, and more adaptable. 5G is anticipated to enable emerging technologies like self-driving cars and enhance connections in both urban and rural areas. (ANI)