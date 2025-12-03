33 IndiGo flights cancelled at Hyderabad airport in two days; passengers inconvenienced

Hyderabad: Flight operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad suffered disruptions as 33 flights of IndiGo have been cancelled, inconveniencing passengers.

Sixteen departures and 17 arrivals have been cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday,

According to airport sources, nine departures and five arrivals were cancelled on December 2 (Tuesday).

Seven departures and 12 arrivals were also cancelled on December 3 (Wednesday).

The cancellations on key domestic routes caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.

Sources attributed the cancellations to the airline's operational issues. No detailed explanation has been issued.

Arrivals from Visakhapatnam, Goa, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Madurai, Hubbali, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar were cancelled on Wednesday.

Departures to destinations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Hubbali and Bhopal were also cancelled.

Earlier on Tuesday, flights from Raipur, Coimbatore, Udaipur, Ahmedabad and Goa were cancelled. Similarly, departures to Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Raipur, Udaipur, Goa, Calcutta and Visakhapatnam were also cancelled.

Nine flights to destinations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Calcutta, Goa, Mumbai and Ahmedabad were also delayed on Tuesday. The cancellations and delays led to several passengers getting stranded at the airport. Passengers travelling to key domestic destinations to take connecting international flights were the worst affected.

Ayappa devotees also suffered due to flight cancellations and delays. Devotees who had booked tickets for the Hyderabad-Kochi IndiGo flight were stranded due to the delay. One of the devotees said there was no response from the airline staff to their queries for a refund.

The devotees said the delay has disrupted their plans as they had booked tickets for 'darshan' at Sabrimala.

The cancellations are stated to be a result of country-wide flight disruptions due to a technical glitch in check-in systems at various airports. This is attributed to service outages globally due to a problem in Microsoft Windows.

According to airport sources, two flights coming to Hyderabad from Riyadh and Pune were diverted to Mumbai and Bengaluru due to poor visibility at the airport on Tuesday.

XY325 Riyadh–Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai, while 6E 352 Pune-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Bengaluru.

--IANS