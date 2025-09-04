Technology and innovation strong pillars of India-Singapore partnership: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called technology and innovation "strong pillars" of the partnership between India and Singapore as he announced that both nations have decided to enhance cooperation in AI, quantum, and other digital technologies.

Addressing a press meet alongside his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong following their talks here, PM Modi called UPI and PayNow "successful examples" of digital connectivity. He announced that India and Singapore have decided to review the Bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and Free Trade Agreement with ASEAN in a time-bound manner.

"Technology and innovation are the strong pillars of our partnership. We have decided to enhance cooperation in AI, quantum, and other digital technologies. The agreement in the space sector today is adding a new chapter to cooperation in the field of space science. We have decided to hold the next round of the India-Singapore Hackathon later this year to connect our youth with their talent. UPI and PayNow are successful examples of our digital connectivity, and it is a matter of pleasure that 13 new Indian banks have joined them today," he said.

Extending a warm welcome to the Singaporean leader, PM Modi said: "I extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Wong on his first visit to India since assuming office. This visit is all the more special as this year we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our relations."

He recalled his visit to Singapore in 2024, during which the two nations elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and listed the sectors which will also become the focal point of cooperation between the two nations.

He called Singapore an "important pillar" of India's Act East policy and said that the two nations will continue to work together with the ASEAN to advance their joint vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Last year, during my visit to Singapore, we elevated our relations to the status of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In this one year, our dialogue and cooperation have gained speed and depth. Today, Singapore is our largest trade partner in the Southeast Asia region. There has been a large-scale investment from Singapore in India. Our defence relations are continuously getting stronger. People-to-people relations are deep and vibrant. Today, we have prepared a detailed roadmap for the future of our partnership. Our cooperation will not be limited to traditional areas only. In keeping with the changing times, areas like advanced manufacturing, green shipping, skilling, civil, nuclear and urban water management will also become the focal point of our cooperation," he said.

He noted that the relations between India and Singapore "go beyond diplomacy". "This is a partnership with purpose, rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interests, and driven by a common vision of peace, progress, and prosperity."

"We have decided that the Bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and our Free Trade Agreement with ASEAN will be reviewed in a time-bound manner to accelerate mutual trade. Our states will also be important stakeholders in India-Singapore relations. (Singapore). When President Tharman (Shanmugaratnam) visited India in January, he visited Odisha. In the last one year, the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Telangana, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh have visited Singapore. GIFT City in Gujarat has become another new bridge to connect our stock markets. The Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership Agreement, signed last year, has also given a new direction to research and development. The active participation of Singapore companies in the Semicon India Conference was a big thing in itself. Singapore will help in setting up a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Chennai. This centre will prepare skilled manpower in the field of advanced manufacturing," he said.

Expressing gratitude to Singapore PM for his government's support to India in the fight against terrorism, PM Modi said: "We have common concerns about terrorism. We believe that it is the duty of all humanitarian countries to fight terrorism in solidarity. After the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I sincerely thank Prime Minister Wong and the Government of Singapore for their condolences towards the people of India and for their support in our fight against terrorism."

--IANS