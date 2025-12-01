Tax authorities drop Rs 266 crore demand notice from Dalmia Cement (Bharat)

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu-based tax authority has dropped the demand of tax and penalties totalling Rs 266.3 crore from Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, and there will be no financial impact on the company.

Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing that, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, had earlier received show cause notices under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, from the Sales Tax Officer, Lalgudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu.

The show-cause notices pertained to "some differences observed in taxable turnover and amount of ITC for the AY 2019-20 and 2022-23. In the adjudication proceedings, the Department has dropped the proposed demand...," the filing added.

The Tamil Nadu tax department had issued notice for Assessment Year 2019-20, where it had demanded a tax of Rs 128.39 crore along with a penalty of Rs 19.25 crore. While for AY 2022-23, the department has demanded a tax of Rs 59.32 crore, along with a penalty of the same amount.

The sales tax authority has dropped tax of Rs 128.39 crore along with a penalty of Rs 19.25 crore for AY 2019-20, and tax of Rs 59.32 crore and penalty of Rs 59.32 cr for AY 2022-23.

Dalmia Cement has clarified that these notices will not have any financial impact on the company. It did not elaborate on how the matter will be addressed but indicated that it expects no monetary burden as a result of the notices. “Accordingly, there will be no financial impact on DCBL,” the firm added in its filing.

Dalmia Bharat, established in 1939, is India’s fourth-largest cement producer with an installed capacity of 49.5 million tonnes per annum.

