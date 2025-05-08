Tata Motors launches advanced vehicle scrapping facility in Kolkata to boost sustainable auto recycling

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Tata Motors on Thursday launched its latest Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Kolkata to safely and sustainably dismantle up to 21,000 end-of-life vehicles each year.

The launch marks Tata Motors’ eighth RVSF across India and adds another advanced scrapping centre to its growing network.

It is equipped to handle the scrapping of various types of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers, irrespective of the brand.

Named 'Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect', the facility will be operated by Tata Motors' partner, Selladale Synergies India Private Limited.

With this new addition, Tata Motors now operates vehicle scrappage centres in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Pune, and Guwahati.

The Kolkata facility is the third Re.Wi.Re centre in eastern India, further improving accessibility for customers in the region.

Tata Motors Vice President Rajesh Kaul stressed the company's commitment to sustainability and the circular economy.

"The inauguration of West Bengal’s first Re.Wi.Re and the country’s eighth facility is a significant step in expanding our vehicle scrapping ecosystem."

"With the cumulative capacity of dismantling more than 1.3 lakh vehicles annually across eight Tata Motors RVSFs, we are proud to lead the way in transforming India’s vehicle scrapping ecosystem with a focus on safety, compliance, and sustainability," Kaul added.

The Re.Wi.Re facility is fully digitalised, with all operations being paperless and streamlined for efficiency.

It features cell-type dismantling for commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers, as well as line-type dismantling for passenger vehicles.

Dedicated stations are set up for safely handling components like tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases.

Every vehicle undergoes a thorough documentation and dismantling process, ensuring compliance with the country’s vehicle scrappage policy and responsible disposal of all components.

"This new facility is an important step towards creating a sustainable future for the automotive industry, promoting environmentally friendly practices and helping drive forward the country's vehicle recycling ecosystem," the company said.

--IANS

pk/vd