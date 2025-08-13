Tata Motors enters Dominican Republic with versatile range of commercial vehicles

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Wednesday announced that it has entered the Dominican Republic market through a partnership with Equimax, its authorised distributor in the country.

The move is part of Tata Motors’ global expansion plan and aims to offer a range of commercial vehicles tailored to the region’s logistics, infrastructure, and last-mile delivery needs.

The company has launched several models, including the Tata Super Ace for quick last-mile delivery, the Tata Xenon pickup for heavy-duty utility work, the Ultra series of trucks (T.6, T.7, T.9) for smart urban logistics, and the LPT 613 tipper designed for construction and infrastructure projects.

These vehicles are built to provide strong performance, durability, and lower operating costs -- qualities that have contributed to Tata Motors’ global reputation.

At the launch event in Santo Domingo, Asif Shamim, Head of International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said the Dominican Republic is a promising market with a growing economy and infrastructure needs.

“The Dominican Republic presents a high-potential market aligned with Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles’ global growth ambitions. With its growing economy and infrastructure, our advanced commercial vehicle solutions are well-positioned to support national development goals,” Shamim stated.

He added that the company’s advanced vehicle range, backed by Equimax’s service and support network, will deliver reliable performance and long-term value for transporters and businesses.

Gabriel Tellerias, President of Equimax, said that the introduction of Tata Motors’ vehicles will benefit the country’s transport and logistics sector.

He emphasised that the models chosen for the Dominican Republic have been carefully selected to match local business needs, and assured customers of high-quality after-sales service and easy access to genuine spare parts.

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles are sold in more than 40 countries, covering everything from small mini-trucks to heavy-duty trucks and passenger transport solutions.

With over 70 years of experience in the commercial mobility sector, the company continues to focus on delivering performance, durability, and cost efficiency to customers worldwide.

--IANS

pk