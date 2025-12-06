Tata delivers 250th C-130J tail component in JV with Lockheed Martin

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) US-based aerospace major Lockheed Martin has taken delivery of the 250th tail component produced by Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) for its C‑130J Super Hercules, marking a milestone in the India‑US aerospace partnership.

The empennage, which constitutes the complete tail assembly including horizontal and vertical stabilisers that provide aircraft stability and control, was manufactured at the TLMAL facility in Hyderabad.

It was shipped to Lockheed Martin’s plant in Marietta, Georgia, for integration into C‑130J aircraft, the release said.

"The quality, precision and reliability demonstrated by our Indian partners directly support the C-130J fleet that serves 23 nations around the world for 20 missions ranging from humanitarian aid to special operations. It is a product that is built to deliver and built to last," the release said.

TLMAL is a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Lockheed Martin, established in 2010, that produces the assemblies that contribute to the C‑130J production line and also supports India’s “Make in India” initiative.

Apart from manufacturing processes, the two companies collaborate on quality systems and workforce training.

Rod McLean, Vice President for Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin, said the milestone underscores cooperation with Indian partners and India’s role in the company’s supply chain.

The global C‑130J fleet is operated by 23 countries as a tactical airlifter, including by the Indian Air Force, with over 560 aircraft logging more than 3 million flight hours across transport, rescue, refuelling, medical evacuation and humanitarian operations.

A report earlier this month said that India’s defence technology market, valued at $7.6 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $19 billion by 2030, growing at close to a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Technology‑led systems are expected to comprise almost 50 per cent of India's overall defence market by 2030, marking a decisive shift from platform-driven development to advanced engineering and digital capability building.

--IANS

aar/na