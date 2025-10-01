Tata Communications drives BSNL’s pan-India eSIM rollout

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Tata Communications on Wednesday announced the successful deployment of its digital infrastructure solutions to support Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) newly launched eSIM services.

The services are powered by Tata Communications’ GSMA-accredited eSIM Subscription Management platform, 'MOVE', delivered through its wholly owned subsidiary Tata Communications Collaboration Services Private Limited, the statement said.

The platform will allow BSNL to facilitate eSIM provisioning for their pan-India mobile subscribers boosting the country's next generation connectivity. Powered by Tata Communications MOVE, BSNL eSIMs will enable remote provisioning of 2G/3G/4G connectivity service through a secure QR code, eliminating the need for a physical SIM, the release noted.

The launch of BSNL’s eSIM services is a big step towards enhancing customer experience and future proofing mobile connectivity in India with increased convenience, flexibility and security in cellular services, Tata Communications said.

Moreover, users with devices supporting dual-SIM functionality can use an eSIM alongside a physical SIM, making it easier to securely connect with any local operator while travelling abroad.

“The launch of Pan-India eSIM service represents a strategic advancement in our national telecom capabilities. With Tata Communications’ strong connectivity experience and forward-looking innovation, we are enhancing the flexibility, security, and efficiency of mobile services for citizens across India," said A Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL.

The Tata Communications MOVE platform is currently being launched with a focus on consumers; however, it is designed to scale for enterprise IoT applications supporting the digital transformation of Indian enterprises, the statement noted.

Tata Communications had in February announced that it partnered with Microsoft to provide flexibility in collaboration and connectivity on Microsoft Teams for enterprises in India.

The Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform will enable both Indian enterprise users and multinationals in the country to seamlessly use carrier-grade PSTN voice calls on any Teams device across the globe by utilising the Operator Connect platform, the company said.

--IANS

aar/