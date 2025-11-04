Synergy between education, innovation, skilling key to agricultural progress: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Strengthening the synergy between education, innovation, and skilling is crucial to India’s agricultural progress, said the government on Tuesday.

Agriculture provides the primary livelihood for nearly half of India’s population and contributes about 18 per cent of GDP.

To raise productivity, reduce costs, and achieve national goals, building human capacity is vital. This can be achieved via higher education, research, and hands-on training, the government said, while also calling these "key pillars of the sector”.

These pillars form “the institutional and scientific base essential for sustaining the targeted 5 per cent agricultural growth rate and achieving the national vision of ‘Viksit Krishi aur Samruddh Kisan’ (Developed Agriculture and Prosperous Farmer) -- the core philosophy of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“India’s agricultural education and training system today reflects a well-integrated approach linking education, research, technology, and field-level skill development,” the government said in an official statement.

Recognising that modern farming requirements, the government has also prioritised capacity building to help farmers adapt to technological innovations, climatic and market transformations.

Programmes such as the Skill Training of Rural Youth (STRY), Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), and initiatives through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) are equipping farmers with practical knowledge and vocational expertise for sustainable agriculture practices.

“The continuous emphasis on quality education, accreditation reforms, and farmer-centric training is helping bridge the gap between scientific research and practical application,” the government said.

In addition, the inclusion of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and precision farming tools is driving a significant shift toward modern and data-based agriculture.

Through initiatives like the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Skill Training of Rural Youth (STRY), and the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM), farmers and rural youth are being equipped with essential technical and entrepreneurial skills, fostering employment and self-reliance in villages.

“Together, these efforts are contributing to higher productivity, better incomes, and sustainable use of resources. As India aims for self-reliance in food production and a resilient rural economy, strengthening this synergy between education, innovation, and skilling will remain central to the nation’s agricultural progress,” the government said.

