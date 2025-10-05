Swadeshi campaigns to help domestic textiles demand reach $250 billion by 2030

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Ministry of Textiles has announced that it will run a nationwide 'Swadeshi Campaign' for the next six to nine months to boost the domestic demand for handloom, handicrafts and textile products, especially among urban millennials and Gen Z.

After the implementation of Swadeshi campaigns, "the domestic demand shall increase by a CAGR of 9–10 per cent per annum to reach a total domestic demand of textiles of $250 billion by 2030," the ministry said in a statement.

India's textiles and clothing market reached a valuation of $179 billion in 2024, with an annual growth rate exceeding 7 per cent, the government informed.

The contribution of the household (HH) sector to the domestic market is 58 per cent and it is growing at a CAGR of 8.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the non-household consumption is 21 per cent of the domestic market and is growing at a CAGR of 6.79 per cent.

The Swadeshi campaign "will be run across India" to boost textile consumption among urban millennials and Gen Z, while enhancing market access and income opportunities for weavers, artisans, and MSMEs.

The campaign aims to reposition Indian textiles as symbols of pride and style, especially for younger consumers.

Ministries, public sector units, and educational institutions will be encouraged to adopt Indian-made textiles for uniforms and furnishings, an official statement said.

The ministry announced that the initiative complements existing programs, including the production-linked incentive scheme for textiles, PM MITRA Parks, and the One District One Product initiative.

Events, social media outreach, and state-level participation will promote the slogan of the campaign, the release said.

The recent changes in the GST rates will enhance demand for the textiles and apparels in the household and non-household sectors, which may yield higher growth rates in the consumption of textiles in the country, the government said.

