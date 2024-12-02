Strand Life Sciences a Reliance subsidiary Launches Pioneering Blood based Test for Early Detection of Multiple Cancers

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Leading genomics and bioinformatics company Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has launched a novel blood-based test for early detection of multiple cancers. Called CancerSpot, the test uses the latest globally accepted methylation profiling technology to identify cancer tumor DNA fragments.

CancerSpot works off a simple blood sample and uses a proprietary genome sequencing and analysis process to identify DNA methylation signatures of cancer in the blood.

CancerSpot's signatures, derived from Indian cohorts, have been shown to be robust and applicable across global ethnicities. The test provides a simple and convenient option for proactive and routine cancer screening.

Isha Ambani Piramal, Member of the Board, Reliance Industries Limited, said, "Reliance is committed to pioneering breakthroughs that reshape the future of medicine in service of humanity. Cancer in India is emerging as a major cause of morbidity and mortality. It is a source of heavy financial, social and psychological burden on patients, families and communities. Therefore, Strand's novel cancer early detection test exemplifies our vision of delivering transformative healthcare solutions. We are committed to utilising the power of genomics in advancing healthcare and wellness, and improving lives in India, as well as the rest of the world. Reliance translates its 'WE CARE' corporate philosophy into practice through each of our initiatives. The new Genomics Diagnostics & Research Centre demonstrates this yet again."

Speaking at the grand opening of Strand's new state-of-the-art Genomics Diagnostics & Research Centre in Bengaluru, Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, CEO and Co-Founder, Strand Life Sciences, said, "Early warning is the key to battle cancer - and win it. We are proud to launch an accessible early cancer detection test that will enable people to stay ahead of cancer. Over our 24-year history, Strand has been a pioneer in genomics, and this is another FIRST for India resulting from a rigorous multi-year research study."

He further added, "This new Genomics Diagnostics & Research Centre will drive the CancerSpot program and accelerate efforts to develop new solutions, support research efforts, and deliver novel life-saving diagnostics for both Indian and global populations."

The Genomics Diagnostics & Research Center was inaugurated on Monday by Dr. Charles Cantor, a global expert in genomics and biophysical chemistry, and previously Professor at Columbia University, UC Berkeley, and Boston University, in the presence of other luminaries in the field of genomics. This 33,000 square feet facility comprises a cutting-edge genomics laboratory with the latest sequencing technologies and workflows designed to foster collaboration among bioinformatics experts, molecular biologists, and clinical teams.

Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, is a genomics-based research and diagnostics company that combines a long track record in bioinformatics with cutting-edge laboratory assays and a vast hospital partner network to drive newer generations of patient care. (ANI)