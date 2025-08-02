States asked to undertake regular screening to tackle rising fatty liver disease: Nadda

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Amid the rising incidence of fatty liver disease, Union Health Minister JP Nadda informed the Parliament that the states have been asked to undertake screening to tackle and mitigate the condition.

Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, Nadda shared that the government has issued operational guidelines that aim to raise awareness about Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD) as well as promote healthy lifestyle interventions.

MAFLD, previously known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, is characterised by excessive fat buildup in the liver. MAFLD highlights the link between fatty liver and metabolic issues like obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued operational guidelines for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, which provides for a healthy diet, regular physical activity, weight management, and reduced sugar/saturated fat consumption for prevention and management of NAFLD,” Nadda said.

“Further, States and Union Territories have been requested to undertake screening and risk stratification by the health care providers as per the guidelines and guide appropriate referrals,” he added.

The Union Minister cited two studies that indicate the rising prevalence of MAFLD in India.

The study published in the Nature Scientific Reports Journal in 2025 focussed on the rising prevalence of MAFLD among information technology employees in India. The study, involving 345 IT employees in Hyderabad, showed that “Metabolic Syndrome (MetS) was present in 118 (34.20 per cent) of the employees,” Nadda said.

“A total of 290 (84.06 per cent) employees had increased liver fat accumulation, which indicates a high prevalence of MAFLD among IT employees,” he added.

Another research led by ICMR was conducted on Indian Metabolic and Liver Disease (IMELD) to understand the regional risk factors for fatty liver disease, MetS, diabetes, and hypertension in various villages of Rajasthan.

“The key findings of the study are that 37.19 per cent of participants had fatty liver disease, with males showing a higher prevalence. Those consuming fast food weekly (76.3 per cent) were at higher risk,” Nadda said.

To tackle the burden of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and cancer, the Health Minister stated that a comprehensive primary health care is being provided via Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

Other initiatives include increasing public awareness about NCDs and promoting a healthy lifestyle by observing national and international health days.

Further, Nadda also cited the role of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in carrying out an awareness campaign across its social media platforms to raise awareness about liver health.

In addition, the Fit India movement is being implemented by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and various yoga-related activities are carried out by the Ministry of Ayush.

