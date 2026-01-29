Seaweed output triples in a decade as India targets scale-up in cultivation and processing

Kochi Jan 29 (IANS) India’s seaweed production has nearly tripled over the last decade, rising from 18,890 tonnes in 2015 to 74,083 tonnes in 2024, as the Centre positions the sector as a new pillar for coastal livelihoods and bio-based industries, Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian said on Thursday.

Addressing the 7th India International Seaweed Expo and Summit at the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) via video-conferencing, Kurian said India was poised for a major expansion in seaweed cultivation and downstream industries, backed by policy support aimed at scaling up production, processing and value addition.

Seaweed had been included as an output component under the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, which covers 100 aspirational districts nationwide, he added.

In Kerala, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod have been identified under the programme, signalling a push to integrate seaweed farming into broader rural and coastal development initiatives.

According to the Minister, the focus would be on improving farmer participation, strengthening supply chains and creating employment opportunities, particularly for fishers and women in coastal regions.

The two-day event is jointly organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, the CMFRI and the Central Salt & Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI), and brings together policymakers, scientists and industry stakeholders.

Emphasising the need to move beyond pilot-scale operations, National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) Chief Executive B.K. Behera called for the establishment of large-scale processing plants to support commercial production.

He said stronger coordination among ministries and implementing agencies was critical to accelerate sectoral growth and attract private investment.

The expo showcased the expanding industrial applications of seaweeds, ranging from food and nutraceutical products such as nutritional powders, thickeners and gelling agents to non-food applications including bio-fertilisers, animal feed, bioplastics, soaps, and aqua gels.

Several exhibitors also highlighted innovations in sustainable packaging and marine-based inputs.

With participation from delegates across more than 10 countries, including the US, Australia, France and Indonesia, the summit is positioned as a B2B platform to facilitate partnerships across the seaweed value chain, from cultivation and processing to exports.

