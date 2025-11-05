Science, R&D, advanced materials key pillars for Viksit Bharat 2047: CSIR

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Science, research and development, and advanced materials are the key pillars for Viksit Bharat 2047, said Dr. (Mrs) N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), on Wednesday.

Speaking at the technical session hosted by CSIR on Day 3 of the Empowering Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 in the national capital, Kalaiselvi highlighted India’s advancements in advanced materials and manufacturing.

During the plenary session, Kalaiselvi featured a diverse range of discussions on how advanced materials are redefining product realization, industrial design, and sustainability.

“Breakthroughs in materials science, clean energy, biotechnology, and emerging technologies will shape the country’s growth trajectory. With CSIR and India’s premier scientific institutions leading cutting-edge research, India is laying the foundation for a technologically empowered, self-reliant, and innovation-driven future,” she said.

Kalaiselvi added that ESTIC 2025 serves as an impactful platform where ideas, science, and advanced technologies intersect -- accelerating the realisation of a future-ready and knowledge-powered Bharat.

Prof. Giridhar Udapi Rao Kulkarni, Former President, JNCASR, Bengaluru, explained how the world is moving from matter to materials -- from raw elements to engineered structures designed with precision, performance, and purpose.

“From semiconductors and composites to smart polymers, advanced materials are unlocking next-generation technologies and real-world products, powering India’s transformation from a Stone Age mindset to the Age of Technology,” Kulkarni said.

“With nano-scale precision, shape control, and dimensional engineering, scientific innovation can drive manufacturing breakthroughs that accelerate India’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, encapsulated in the continuum: science that will lead to innovation, manufacturing, and then the product,” he added.

The session brought together leading scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs to discuss transformative technologies shaping the nation’s innovation ecosystem.

ESTIC 2025, with the theme ‘Imagine, Innovate, Inspire’, has brought over 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry, and government, along with Nobel laureates, eminent scientists, innovators, and policymakers.

