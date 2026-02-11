Samsung to unveil new flagship Galaxy smartphone at US event this month

Seoul, Feb 11 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it will showcase a new flagship smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in the United States this month, teasing the new device will come with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) features.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held in San Francisco on February 25 (US time), the South Korean tech giant said in the invitation titled "The Next AI Phone Makes Your Life Easier."

"The new Galaxy S series is coming, built to simplify everyday interactions, inspire confidence and make Galaxy AI feel seamlessly integrated from the moment it's in hand," the company said in a release, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Join us as we unveil Samsung's newest Galaxy innovations, marking a new phase in the era of AI as intelligence becomes truly personal and adaptive," it added.

Sources said the new Galaxy smartphone, widely expected to be the Galaxy S26, will be equipped with a built-in privacy feature allowing users to protect on-screen information from others without the need to attach an additional film.

The South Korean tech giant said the new feature will allow users to customise display visibility to prevent "shoulder surfing," noting the feature will be "coming to Galaxy very soon."

Samsung Electronics is expected to hold a showcase event for the Galaxy S26 smartphone in February. The new feature is set to be available for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to sources.

"With multiple settings for adjusting visibility, you can limit what others can see based on the level of privacy protection you need," the company said in a release.

The company said users can customise the feature depending on applications.

"It took over five years of engineering, testing and refining to get here," the company said. "We studied how people use their phones, what they consider private and how security should feel in everyday life."

