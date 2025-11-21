Samsung names co-CEO, new CTO under leadership reshuffle

Seoul, Nov 21 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics on Friday announced a leadership reshuffle, naming a new co-chief executive officer (CEO) and a chief technology officer (CTO) amid the company's efforts to address external business uncertainties.

Under the reshuffle, President Roh Tae-moon, who has been serving as acting head of Samsung Electronics' Device Experience (DX) division, which oversees mobile, TV and home appliance businesses, will become the official leader of the division while serving as a co-CEO of the company.

Roh will serve in the co-CEO position alongside Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun, who leads the Device Solutions division that oversees the semiconductor business, reports Yonhap news agency.

"President Roh will continue to oversee the company's mobile business as head of mobile experience business, while Vice Chairman Jun will remain as head of the memory business," the company said in a release.

Samsung Electronics said the co-CEO system will help the company bolster competitiveness of its key businesses and address uncertainties, while securing its leadership in future technologies.

The company also promoted Vice President Yoon Jang-hyun, CEO of Samsung Ventures Investment Corp., as the new CTO and president of the DX division.

Park Hong-kun, a professor at Harvard University, was named head of the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, the company added.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics has topped the list of corporate donations made over the first nine months of 2025, although the volume of its donations declined from a year earlier, a report showed.

The South Korean tech giant donated 110.4 billion won (US$75.5 million) over the January-September period, down 22 percent from the previous year, according to data released by industry tracker CEO Score.

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) followed next with 109.2 billion won in donations, and Hyundai Motor Co. provided 106.9 billion won over the period.

SK hynix recorded 59 billion won in charitable spending, marking a 44 percent increase from the previous year on the back of its record-breaking earnings in the third quarter.

—IANS

na/