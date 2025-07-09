Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7 series with top-notch AI features

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Wednesday launched Galaxy Z Fold7 series and Galaxy Z Flip7 series smartphones with some top-of-the-line features at both the software and hardware level.

The thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series, to date, delivers the premium performance and experience of an ultra smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded.

With the new One UI 8 as its foundation, it seamlessly integrates intelligent, multimodal agents optimized for the foldable form factor.

“Galaxy Z Fold7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.

“This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want— powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one,” he added.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 series will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25.

At just 215 grams,1 Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. The device comes with 6.5-inch3 Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display, a wider screen4 with a new 21:9 aspect ratio.

The 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display offers ultra-rich contrast, true blacks and vibrant detail that makes everything pop — from movies to tabs open while multitasking, said the company.

With Vision Booster and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, Galaxy Z Fold7 stays brilliantly visible even in direct sunlight, it added.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy delivers performance boosts of 41 per cent in NPU, 38 per cent in CPU, and 26 per cent in GPU compared to the previous generation. Featuring the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, it captures 4x more detail, producing images that are 44 per cent brighter.

Meanwhile, from intuitive voice AI to the best selfie capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is an intelligent pocket-sized companion built for seamless interaction and everyday reliability.

“Galaxy Z Flip7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor,” said TM Roh.

The 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, with edge-to-edge usability that enables users to see and do more on the cover screen.

With 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate on both the main display and the FlexWindow, Galaxy Z Flip7 enables ultra-fluid scrolling, streaming and gaming. Plus, the FlexWindow gets an upgrade with Vision Booster, enhancing outdoor visibility so users can stay connected wherever they are.

The main display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X,3 built for an ultra-smooth, immersive experience.

--IANS

na/