Samsung launches Galaxy S26 series with effortless AI, powerful hardware, intelligent camera

San Francisco, Feb 25 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Wednesday launched the Galaxy S26 series worldwide, including in India -- with powerful hardware along with an industry-leading camera system and intuitive AI experiences.

Read More

As Samsung’s third-generation AI phones, Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra handle complex tasks in the background, allowing users to focus on results rather than how the technology works.

Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+ and S26 will be available for pre-order starting from February 25. The Galaxy S26 series features a unified design language across all models, with shared colour options including Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue, alongside the exclusive Pink Gold and Silver Shadow.

“We believe AI should be something people can depend on every day, designed to work consistently for everyone and without the need for expertise,” said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.

“With the Galaxy S26 series, we focused on making AI feel effortless, working quietly in the background so people can focus on what matters,” he mentioned during the global launch.

The Galaxy S26 series was engineered with Samsung’s most advanced capabilities working together as one: incredible performance, an industry-leading camera system and Galaxy AI.

This provides a strong foundation that gives Galaxy S26 users the confidence to depend on their phone throughout the day without compromising security or privacy, according to the company.

Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces the world’s first built-in Privacy Display for mobile phones to unlock a new class of display experiences and reinforce Samsung's commitment to privacy at a pixel level.

The device also delivers a customised chipset and upgraded thermal management that enable faster and more powerful AI — all wrapped up in the slimmest Ultra yet.

On Galaxy S26 Ultra, a customised mobile processor — Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy — delivers the best performance ever in its class with significant gains across CPU, GPU, and NPU to support faster, smoother experiences that keep up throughout the day.

A CPU performance increase of up to 19 per cent means Galaxy S26 Ultra responds more quickly and handles complex workloads intelligently, even when multiple tasks are running at once.

A 39 per cent improvement in NPU performance powers always-on Galaxy AI features that run seamlessly, allowing users to move between tasks without lag or interruption.

A 24 per cent boost in GPU performance delivers richer visuals and more fluid gameplay, said the company.

To support all-day use, Galaxy S26 Ultra also brings Super Fast Charging 3.0, minimizing downtime by reaching up to 75 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Additionally, Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) delivers more subtle and lifelike colours thanks to image processing with four times the precision compared to the previous generation.

Galaxy S26 Ultra is the first Galaxy device to support APV, a new professional-grade video codec designed to deliver efficient compression for high-quality production workflows.

The Galaxy S26 series also brings smarter software safeguards that work quietly in the background.

Meanwhile, Samsung also introduced its latest Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Galaxy Buds4, redefining what premium earbuds can deliver in both superior hi-fi audio and everyday wearability.

For the first time, Buds4 Pro features a wider woofer, combined with enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an enhanced Adaptive Equalizer (EQ), to supply full-spectrum sound true to the original recording — while intelligently adapting to real-world conditions.

Ikhyun Cho, Corporate VP of Mobile Enhancement R&D Team, Mobile eXperience said that with the Galaxy Buds4 series, “our design philosophy was uncompromising, providing all-day comfort without sacrificing audio performance, because these are what consumers value most.”

The Galaxy Buds4 series, launching with the Galaxy S26 series, is available for pre-order in select markets starting February 25, with general availability starting March 11.

—IANS

na/