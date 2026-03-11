SAIL reports highest-ever sales in April–February FY26, cash collection at Rs 1 lakh crore

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) State-run steel major Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reported its highest-ever sales during the April–February period of FY26, the Ministry of Steel said on Wednesday.

The Maharatna PSU recorded total sales of 18.24 million tonnes (MT) during the first 11 months of the financial year, registering a 14 per cent year-on-year growth, the company said.

During the same period, the steel producer achieved its highest-ever cash collection of Rs 1.11 lakh crore, a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

In terms of retail sales, the ministry highlighted that stockyard sales and door deliveries all witnessed significant improvement during the period, highlighting its customer-focused approach.

In February 2026 alone, SAIL recorded total sales of 1.58 MT, according to the Ministry of Steel.

The company also reduced its inventory by 1.05 lakh tonnes compared to January 2026 and lowered its borrowings by Rs 1,000 crore, according to the ministry.

Responding to evolving market demand, SAIL has also reintroduced the production of chequered plates to cater to requirements from key sectors. The product is being manufactured for the first time at the Bokaro Steel Plant, located in Jharkhand.

Commenting on the performance, A.K. Panda, who holds additional charge as Director (Commercial), said the company remains focused on strengthening its financial discipline while responding to market needs.

"We are ready to adapt and grow with the market. By managing inventory and working capital smartly, we are showing financial discipline that strengthens the company’s foundation."

"At the same time, our record sales and cash collections are proof of the trust our customers place in us," Panda said.

Shares of Steel Authority of India on Wednesday traded higher, climbing more than 3 per cent to Rs 155.30, hitting an intraday high, on the BSE.

