SAIL beefs up Indian Navy warships with critical-grade steel

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Government-owned Maharatna company Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has kept up its partnership with the nation's defence sector by supplying approximately 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the country’s advanced frontline warships INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, which were inducted into the Indian Navy fleet on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the ceremony at Visakhapatnam in which the two frigates were commissioned into the Indian Navy.

SAIL played a crucial role in building these two advanced frigates for the Indian Navy. Partnering with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), SAIL supplied essential critical-grade hot-rolled sheets and plates from its Bokaro, Bhilai, and Rourkela Steel Plants, according to a statement issued by the public sector steel giant.

By developing and providing critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy, SAIL has made a significant contribution to import substitution and defence self-reliance, directly supporting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives and lessening India's dependence on imported special quality steel for defence requirements. Special Plate Plant at RSP alone has supplied over 100,000 tonnes of critical grade steel for defence applications like tanks, warships, and missiles, the statement said.

The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri powerfully demonstrates the strength and depth of a fully indigenous defence ecosystem - from the foundational steel to the intricate design and dedicated crew. SAIL's enduring partnership with India's defence sector is well-established, with a proud history of supplying critical-grade steel for iconic vessels such as the INS Vikrant, INS Nilgiri, INS Ajay, INS Nistar, INS Arnala, INS Vindhyagiri, and INS Surat, among others. This unwavering commitment solidifies SAIL's standing as a trusted national manufacturer and a vital collaborator in the country's ongoing naval modernisation, the SAIL statement added.

SAIL recorded a net profit of Rs 685 crore during the April-June quarter of the current financial year. The company posted a strong growth of 273 per cent in the profit before exceptional items and tax during the first quarter. The sales volumes, revenue from operations and saleable and crude steel production have also recorded a healthy growth over the same quarter of the previous year.

