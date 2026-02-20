S. Korean science minister co-chairs global AI partnership meeting in India

Seoul, Feb 20 (IANS) Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon on Friday co-chaired the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) council meeting with Singapore in New Delhi, discussing global strategies to promote human-centric artificial intelligence (AI), the science ministry said.

The GPAI is a partnership of 44 countries, including members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), promoting the development and use of AI under the OECD AI Principles. South Korea and Singapore became co-chairs of the body in 2026, reports Yonhap news agency.

"AI is a key engine that is reshaping the broader economy and society," Bae said in a release. "We should not only discuss its potential, but seek responsible use and generate tangible outcomes."

Bae introduced South Korea's progress in securing infrastructure and talent for the AI drive, noting the country aims to share such assets with the global community.

On the margins of the event, Bae held separate meetings with Singaporean Digital Minister Josephine Teo and Indian Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss cooperation in the AI industry.

The science minister also met with Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, to exchange views on the AI policy directions of the two countries and discuss detailed measures to implement the Technology Prosperity Deal signed in October.

Meanwhile, Kyung-hoon also shared South Korea's vision and latest policies in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry on Thursday.

Bae took part in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which kicked off Thursday (local time) in New Delhi for a two-day run, sharing visions on utilising AI technology to serve the common values of humanity, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The ministry said the summit served as a venue for countries to share their respective efforts to harness the impact of AI technology and expand the drive across the Global South.

The science minister shared South Korea's AI transformation policies and the country's experience in implementing the AI Basic Act, highlighting Seoul's efforts to foster solidarity with the global community.

