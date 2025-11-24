S. Korean gov't to launch AI-powered platform for farm products in 2026

Seoul, Nov 24 (IANS) The government said on Monday it plans to launch an information and price comparison platform for agricultural products that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) next year as part of its broader effort to adopt AI-based public services.

At the inaugural meeting of a new government consultation group consisting of science and technology-related ministers, including the minister of science and ICT, the government unveiled 10 AI projects aimed at improving everyday public services in areas that include consumption, health care and safety, reports Yonhap news agency.

Four key initiatives, including the price comparison platform, will each receive 10 billion won ($6.79 million) in funding over the next two years, while the remaining projects will receive 3 billion won each.

As the first project, the government will create an AI consumption information platform for agricultural products, providing real-time price movements and recommending the best places to purchase items based on a consumer's location. The platform will also suggest alternative products when prices surge due to supply shortages.

The platform is expected to begin test operations in the second half of next year.

The government will also introduce an "AI Safety Guardian for Human-Applied Products" app, scheduled to launch in 2027.

The service will display the ingredients and safety information for food, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics while offering real-time licensing information, consultation support and legal guidance.

Another project will develop an AI guide for national heritage sites, providing AI-generated commentary services for domestic and international visitors without the constraints of time, location or language.

In addition, the government plans to establish an AI tax adviser service to assist taxpayers who struggle to receive timely consultation during peak filing periods, offering AI-based phone and chatbot support.

AI services for police operations, including transportation management, safety monitoring and response to online crimes, will also be included among the government's new AI public service initiatives.

