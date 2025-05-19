RVAI Global announces official launch, bringing AI and innovation to enterprise world

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) RVAI Global, a new venture in the AI Services space and a next-generation AI services firm, on Monday, announced its official launch with a mission to empower global enterprises in becoming AI-led organisations.

The company aims to simplify the AI journey for businesses through cutting-edge solutions, deep-tech capabilities, and a customer-first approach.

Founded by Vijay Sivaram, part of the founding team at Quess Corp, and Rohit Himatsingka, formerly with Essar’s Black Box, RVAI Global is poised to address the dynamic technology landscape by delivering practical, scalable, and future-ready AI solutions.

“It is estimated that 92 per cent of enterprises intend to increase their investments in AI. The future of enterprises and their workforce will be shaped by agentic platforms working seamlessly alongside human talent. This synergy will unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency, and decision-making -- placing RVAI at the heart of this transformation,” said Vijay Sivaram, Co-founder, RVAI Global.

“Our unique vantage point, built on deep industry experience and advanced tech expertise, will enable clients to unlock value and drive measurable outcomes across their organisations,” added Rohit Himatsingka, Co-founder, RVAI Global.

RVAI Global’s services span across AI Consulting & Advisory, AI-as-a-Service, Agentic AI Solutions, and AI Talent Solutions. The firm will also partner with global enterprises to set up dedicated AI Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and Centres of Excellence (CoEs), helping them accelerate enterprise-wide AI adoption.

As businesses explore AI integration, RVAI believes each implementation must be tailored to context, scale, and organisational goals. Its approach focuses on creating multi-model, customisable frameworks that ensure relevance, sustainability, and cost-efficiency. RVAI’s solutions will be tailored across industries, including BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, and Retail, helping enterprises move from AI ambition to AI at scale.

