RRBs’ business crosses Rs 12 lakh crore, net profit surges to Rs 7,720 crore

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The total business of 28 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) has crossed Rs 12 lakh crore in the first half this fiscal (FY26), according to the government.

Currently, 28 RRBs are operating through 22,158 branches across 26 states and three Union Territories, covering about 730 districts.

“Total business of all 28 RRBs has crossed Rs. 12 lakh crore, surpassing business level of few individual PSBs in the 1st half of Financial Year 2025-26,” according to Finance Ministry.

These banks collectively serve 32.4 crore deposit accounts and 3.2 crore loan accounts.

According to the statement, the net profit of RRBs has increased to Rs 7,720 crore (provisional up to December 2025), compared to a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,820 crore in FY 2024–25.

Both Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) and Net Non-Performing Assets are on the downward trend, it added.

M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), has called upon all RRBs to sustain and improve further on their performance in the near future.

He said that expanding coverage of social security schemes among the rural population, diversifying the loan portfolio, strengthening the IT infrastructure, digital delivery of financial services, strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms for all the customers, especially in rural and far-flung areas are some of the key priority areas for improvement.

The DFS Secretary also urged all the RRBs, NABARD and sponsor banks to proactively identify forthcoming challenges, strengthen their preparedness to effectively address them.

According to Finance Ministry, RRBs also continue to achieve all targets and sub-targets prescribed under Priority Sector Lending, reflecting their strong commitment to serving marginalised and targeted segments of society.

RRBs are also playing a vital role in advancing financial inclusion, having opened over 45.68 lakh new Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts during the current financial year.

